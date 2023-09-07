The New York Liberty, a professional women’s basketball team in the WNBA, has partnered with Xbox to create a unique Starfield-themed court. In a collaboration between sports and gaming, the court design features Starfield’s distinctive rainbow-like coloring in the key and Starfield logos near the halfway line. The court will be applied at the Barclays Center for the Liberty’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks and the Washington Mystics. This marks the second time the Liberty has teamed up with Xbox for a video game-inspired court, but the first time it is specifically based on a game.

New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We’re proud to continue our award-winning partnership with Xbox showcasing another first-of-its-kind secondary court and the global launch of Starfield.” Clarke also highlighted the opportunity to reach and engage with new fans while creating synergy between the WNBA and gaming communities. Bethesda Studios, the developer behind Starfield, released the highly anticipated game on September 6 for Xbox Series X/S, PC via Windows, Steam, and Game Pass.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that Starfield had already surpassed one million concurrent players on its official launch day. This collaboration between the New York Liberty and Xbox not only showcases the intersection of sports and gaming but also aligns with historic milestones for both sides. With the release of Starfield, which is Bethesda Studios’ largest video game in over a decade, and the New York Liberty experiencing their best season in franchise history, the partnership signals an exciting time for both organizations.

