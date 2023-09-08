Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Paglusad sa SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket nga Nagdala sa Starlink Satellites Gi-iskedyul Karong Gabii

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
Paglusad sa SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket nga Nagdala sa Starlink Satellites Gi-iskedyul Karong Gabii

SpaceX is preparing for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket tonight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission, known as Starlink 6-14, will deploy another batch of the company’s Starlink internet satellites into orbit. Liftoff is scheduled for 7:56 p.m. EDT, with a launch window that extends until 11:30 p.m. EDT. The weather conditions at the opening of the window are expected to be iffy, but they should improve throughout the night.

The launch will mark the seventh flight of the Falcon 9’s first stage booster. If successful, it will be the 47th launch this year from the Space Coast. The weather forecast predicts a 60% chance of favorable conditions at the opening of the launch window, increasing to 85% by the end of the window. Recovery conditions for a first stage booster landing at sea aboard a drone ship are considered low risk.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the next batch of Starlink satellites, which are designed to provide internet connectivity across the globe. The rocket will follow a southeasterly trajectory between Florida and the Bahamas. Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, the 130-foot first-stage booster will attempt to land on a drone ship.

Following tonight’s launch, the next one from the Cape is scheduled for Saturday morning. United Launch Alliance teams will launch an Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-107 mission, a joint effort between the Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. This mission will deploy secretive payloads into geosynchronous orbit to provide space situational awareness and tracking.

More SpaceX Starlink missions are planned for next week, although no specific dates have been announced. For the latest launch schedule updates, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Sources: SpaceX, Space Force, FLORIDA TODAY

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Pangandam alang sa Sunod nga Pagbuto: Interbyu sa Scientist-in-Charge sa California Volcano Observatory

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Balita

Pagkumpara sa Apple iCloud Keychain ug Google Passkeys: Unsa ang Mas Maayo?

Sep 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Balita

Leveraging Technology: Ang Papel sa Category Management Software sa North American Internet Businesses

Sep 8, 2023

Nikalit ka

Balita

Pangandam alang sa Sunod nga Pagbuto: Interbyu sa Scientist-in-Charge sa California Volcano Observatory

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Pixel 8 Pro sa Google: Leak nga Disenyo ug Mga Feature

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ang Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Naglunsad sa XRISM ug SLIM sa H-IIA F47 Rocket

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Gisuportahan sa Apple ang Paglakip sa Mga Pagpagawas sa Kadena sa Suplay sa Mga Pagpadayag sa Klima

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments