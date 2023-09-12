Kinabuhi sa syudad

Balita

Ang PlayStation 5 Console Bundles Nakadawat ug $50 Price Cut sa US

Sep 12, 2023
Sony has announced a reduction of $50 in the price of PlayStation 5 console bundles in the United States. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle has been reduced from $539.99 to $489.99, with this offer available online at PlayStation Direct until September 30. Additionally, retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are also offering the same bundle for $489. The Final Fantasy 16 bundle and Horizon Forbidden West bundle have also received a $50 discount, available at Walmart and Best Buy.

For those interested, GameStop is currently offering a discount of $50 on select PS5s when shopping in-store until 9.29.23. It is worth noting that the PS5 discounts in the US have been less aggressive compared to Europe, where Sony has recently run two price promotions in as many months. These promotions included a reduction of £75 / €100 on the cost of the standard PS5 model.

Last week, Sony increased the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by up to 35%. This price increase affected the 12-month subscription plans for the service’s Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers, with prices rising by $20-$40 / £10-£20 / €12-€32 depending on the chosen membership plan.

It should be mentioned that a reliable leaker has revealed some of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue this month.

Tinubdan:
– PlayStation 5: PlayStation 5 console bundles have been reduced by $50 in the United States.
– Sony Interactive Entertainment: The company responsible for the PlayStation brand.
– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: A popular video game in the Call of Duty franchise.
– Final Fantasy XVI: The upcoming installment in the Final Fantasy game series.
– Horizon Forbidden West: An upcoming action role-playing game developed by Guerrilla Games.
– PlayStation: A gaming platform developed by Sony.
– PlayStation Plus: A subscription service that provides access to online multiplayer and free games.

