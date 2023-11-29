Redmi Watch 4: Usa ka Smartwatch nga Naputos sa mga Advanced Features

The Redmi Watch 4 has made its grand entrance, much to the delight of Redmi fans eagerly awaiting the Redmi K70 series reveal. But the new smartwatch didn’t come alone; Redmi also unveiled a range of new products, including the all-new Redmi Watch 4. This latest iteration of the company’s smartwatch series introduces a host of exciting upgrades, making it a solid choice for smartwatch enthusiasts.

Let’s dive into the notable features of the Redmi Watch 4:

Strap Options for Unique Style

Like its predecessors, the Redmi Watch 4 offers support for various kinds of straps. Currently, options include Metal, Nylon, and Silicone, but we can expect more straps to emerge from both official and third-party resellers, allowing users to customize their smartwatch to suit their unique style.

Impressive Display

The Redmi Watch 4 boasts a square display with a 1.97-inch diagonal. Its Always-On AMOLED display, with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels, provides sharp visuals and remains quite bright even under direct sunlight, offering up to 600 nits of brightness.

Elevated Performance with HyperOS

Continuing its push towards a common ecosystem for its products, Xiaomi equips the Redmi Watch 4 with the latest HyperOS. This smartwatch becomes the second in the Xiaomi lineup, after the Xiaomi Watch S3, to run on this advanced operating system.

Wide Range of Watch Faces and Exercise Modes

With over 200 watch faces to choose from, the Redmi Watch 4 lets users personalize their smartwatch experience. Moreover, it comes with a remarkable selection of over 150 exercise modes and even includes a voice coach, bringing a virtual fitness companion right to your wrist.

Precision Tracking and GPS Support

Equipped with a 4-channel PPG sensor, the Redmi Watch 4 ensures accurate measurements with a 10% increase in precision. It supports all-weather heart rate monitoring and can accurately track changes in heart rate, providing valuable insights into your overall health. Additionally, with built-in GPS support, the watch can function as a standalone device for activities that require GPS, eliminating the need to carry a smartphone.

Long Battery Life and Other Features

Despite its impressive range of features, the Redmi Watch 4 delivers a decent battery life of up to 20 days in real-life conditions. The watch also comes with a blood heart rate sensor, stress monitoring capabilities, breath training, support for NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. It weighs a mere 31.5 grams and has a compact design, measuring 47.58mm x 41.12mm x 10.5mm.

Availability and Pricing

The Redmi Watch 4 is available in Elegant Black and Silver Snow White colors. Priced at CNY 499 ($70 / INR 5,960), the watch is currently available for purchase via mi.com in China. While there are indications that it will reach Europe and India, it is expected to happen in the coming year.

With its impressive array of features like GPS, NFC, and Always On Display, the Redmi Watch 4 stands out in the budget smartwatch segment. It brings advanced functionalities typically found in higher-priced models, making it an enticing option at an affordable price point of $70. Get ready to elevate your smartwatch experience with the Redmi Watch 4.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I customize the strap of the Redmi Watch 4?

Yes, the Redmi Watch 4 offers support for various kinds of straps, including Metal, Nylon, and Silicone. More options are expected to become available from official and third-party resellers.

2. What is the battery life of the Redmi Watch 4?

The Redmi Watch 4 provides a battery life of up to 20 days under real-life conditions.

3. Does the Redmi Watch 4 have GPS support?

Yes, the Redmi Watch 4 comes with GPS support, making it a standalone device for activities that require GPS.

4. Can I monitor my heart rate with the Redmi Watch 4?

Absolutely! The Redmi Watch 4 supports all-weather heart rate monitoring, accurately tracking changes in heart rate and providing valuable insights into your overall health.

5. What exercise modes are available on the Redmi Watch 4?

The Redmi Watch 4 offers a wide range of exercise modes, with over 150 options to choose from. Whether it’s running, cycling, swimming, or other activities, the watch has you covered.

6. Is the Redmi Watch 4 compatible with NFC?

Yes, the Redmi Watch 4 supports NFC, allowing for seamless contactless payments and other NFC-enabled features.