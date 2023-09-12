Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Ang MOXIE sa NASA Naghimo og Oxygen sa Mars alang sa Potensyal nga mga Misyon sa Tawo

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Ang MOXIE sa NASA Naghimo og Oxygen sa Mars alang sa Potensyal nga mga Misyon sa Tawo

NASA has achieved a significant milestone in its plans to establish bases on Mars. The agency announced that its Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, also known as MOXIE, has successfully generated enough oxygen to keep a small dog alive on Mars for at least 10 hours. This achievement marks an important step towards enabling future astronauts to have breathable air or rocket propellant on the Red Planet.

MOXIE, a device the size of a microwave and weighing 40 pounds, was attached to the Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February 2021. For the past two years, MOXIE has been extracting trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Through an electrochemical process, the device separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide, which makes up 95% of the planet’s atmosphere.

During its mission, MOXIE was able to produce 122 grams of oxygen, equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its most efficient, the device generated 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal. This success demonstrates the feasibility of extracting oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, which can potentially provide breathable air or serve as rocket propellant for future missions.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy emphasized the importance of developing technologies that utilize resources on celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars. These technologies are crucial for establishing long-term presence on the Moon, fostering a lunar economy, and laying the groundwork for human exploration of Mars.

In conclusion, NASA’s MOXIE has made significant progress in generating oxygen on Mars, paving the way for potential human missions to the Red Planet. This achievement brings us closer to the realization of sustainable bases and the ability to support astronauts with breathable air and fuel for rockets.

Tinubdan:
– Eksperimento sa Paggamit sa Resource sa Mars Oxygen In-situ sa NASA
- Fox News

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Gipadayag sa GoPro ang Hero12 Black: Pagkuha sa Aksyon nga Litrato sa Bag-ong Kataas

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Balita

Ang BMW M3 CRT: Usa ka Talagsaon ug Espesyal nga M Car

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Balita

Blind Drive Assist sa Forza Motorsport: Pagpalig-on sa Accessibility sa Dula

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Pagsabot sa Ionizing Radiation: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, ug Neutron Radiation

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Pagpauswag sa Seguridad sa Pag-atiman sa Panglawas: Mga Hagit ug Solusyon

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Mga Channel sa WhatsApp: Usa ka Bag-ong Feature alang sa Pribadong Pag-update

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Balita

Gipadayag sa GoPro ang Hero12 Black: Pagkuha sa Aksyon nga Litrato sa Bag-ong Kataas

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments