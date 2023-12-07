Gipahibalo sa Met-Ed ang Naka-iskedyul nga Pagkapalong sa Koryente sa York ug Cumberland Counties

Met-Ed, the utility company serving York and Cumberland counties, has announced two upcoming planned outages in order to conduct necessary projects and ensure the safety of its workers. While these outages may inconvenience some customers, they are essential for maintaining a reliable and safe electrical system.

On Friday, December 8, approximately 300 customers in the New Park area of York County will experience a power outage from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Met-Ed has made efforts to inform customers of the outage through robocalls; however, due to outdated contact numbers, not everyone has been reached. The affected customers reside in the vicinity of numerous roads including Woolen Mill Road, New Park Road, Main Street, and many others. In the event of unfavorable weather conditions, the rain date for this outage is scheduled for December 9.

Additionally, on Wednesday, December 13, a separate outage will impact 113 customers in Mount Holly Springs, Cumberland County from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Affected customers in this area will be notified about the outage through robocalls. The streets to be affected include Watts Street, North Baltimore Avenue, Chestnut Street, and Walnut Street. In case of inclement weather, the rain date for this outage is December 15.

Met-Ed regrets any inconvenience caused by these outages but emphasizes the importance of conducting necessary maintenance work to ensure a reliable electrical system. Customers are advised to make alternative arrangements if needed, such as charging electronic devices in advance and using battery-powered lighting sources during the outage. Met-Ed will work diligently to minimize the impact and complete the projects as quickly as possible.