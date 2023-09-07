Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Gipadayag sa Mortal Kombat 1 si Jean-Claude Van Damme isip Johnny Cage

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
NetherRealm Studios, the creators of Mortal Kombat 1, has just unveiled the look of Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage in the game. The reveal of this special skin, which features Van Damme in his iconic outfit from the 1988 film Bloodsport, occurred during series co-creator Ed Boon’s episode of Hot Ones.

Van Damme’s appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 holds significance due to the history between Bloodsport, Van Damme, and the game franchise itself. In the early stages of development, the first Mortal Kombat was actually intended to be a Van Damme game. The team behind the game wanted Van Damme to be the star of the title, even including images from Bloodsport in their initial pitch. However, this concept never came to fruition and instead, Mortal Kombat was born. Johnny Cage, one of the game’s characters, has always seemed to be a tribute or parody of Van Damme, making this special skin a culmination of that connection.

The Van Damme skin will be available for Kombat Pack owners, who have access to additional content through the season pass. While footage of the skin has been teased before, this is the first time the render has been fully revealed. It is expected to launch alongside Mortal Kombat 1’s early access release.

Mortal Kombat has a history of incorporating celebrity skins into the game. Previous installments featured skins with the likenesses and voices of DJ Dimitri Vegas, as well as cast members Bridgette Wilson, Linden Ashby, and Christopher Lambert from the 1995 Mortal Kombat film. Additionally, Mortal Kombat X included a special skin for Jax, portrayed by Carl Weathers, bundled with the Predator DLC.

Tinubdan: N/A

