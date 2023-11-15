Mga Bakak sa P Update 1.3.0.0 Nagpaila sa Makapaikag nga Mga Pagpauswag sa Gameplay

The highly acclaimed action RPG, Lies of P, has just released its latest update, version 1.3.0.0. This update brings a range of new features and content, as well as significant balance changes that are sure to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

One of the most exciting additions in this update is the introduction of new costumes. Players can now find these costumes in the ‘Equipment’ and ‘Bag’ menus. Among the new additions are the ‘Alchemist’s Hat’, ‘Treasure Hunter’s Mask’, ‘Treasure Hunter’s Hunting Apparel’, and ‘Illusory Emerald Glasses’. These costumes not only add a fresh visual flair to the game but also offer unique stat bonuses.

In addition, a new category has been added to the Costume menu, allowing players to equip masks and accessories together in the Hair section. This gives players even more customization options and allows them to create their own unique looks.

The update also includes various balance adjustments to improve gameplay. The field difficulty has been decreased, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience for players. Additionally, the attack speed of some monsters has been adjusted to make their attacks more intuitive. The duration of stance breaks for certain monsters has also been increased, and spawn locations of monsters and traps have been tweaked to better fit the flow of the game.

Furthermore, the P-Organ ability ‘Rising Dodge’ has been changed to a default ability, providing players with greater accessibility right from the start of the game. Combat balance adjustments have been made as well, including increased damage for certain weapons, improved trigger rates for stance breaks, and adjustments to attack speeds and charge times for different weapon types.

The Lies of P community has been eagerly awaiting this update, and the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive. Players are now able to enjoy a more refined and balanced gameplay experience, while also experimenting with new costume options to personalize their characters.

FAQ:

Q: When was Lies of P released?

A: Lies of P was released on September 18, 2021.

Q: What platforms is Lies of P available on?

A: Lies of P is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam, and Mac via the Mac App Store.

Q: What is the gameplay style of Lies of P?

A: Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG that reimagines the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio in a Bloodborne-style gameplay setting.

Q: What is the review score for Lies of P?

A: IGN gave Lies of P a score of 8/10 in their review.

Q: Can I find a walkthrough for Lies of P?

A: Yes, IGN provides a Lies of P walkthrough for players who need guidance during their gameplay journey.

Q: Are there any bug fixes in the 1.3.0.0 update?

A: Yes, the update includes various bug fixes, addressing issues such as character shooting into the sky, unintended Perfect Guards, unguardable attacks, and more.

Q: Are there any improvements for non-English players?

A: Yes, the update includes updated translations and fixes for typos in English, Chinese, and Japanese languages.

