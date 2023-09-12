Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Gipaila sa Apple ang iPhone 15 Pro nga adunay A17 Pro Chip: Mas paspas nga Performance ug Raytracing Capability

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Gipaila sa Apple ang iPhone 15 Pro nga adunay A17 Pro Chip: Mas paspas nga Performance ug Raytracing Capability

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip. This new Apple Silicon chip is manufactured using a cutting-edge 3 nanometer process and boasts an impressive 19 billion transistors. The A17 Pro chip not only delivers a 10% increase in performance for the high-performance cores but also showcases a remarkable 20% improvement in GPU performance. With these enhancements, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to maintain its position as the fastest smartphone in the market.

One of the major highlights of the A17 Pro chip is its ability to support hardware-accelerated raytracing, a feature previously only available in high-end gaming consoles and PCs. With this technology, the iPhone 15 Pro can deliver highly realistic lighting rendering in real-time, making it the first smartphone to achieve this level of graphical capability.

Furthermore, Apple has equipped the A17 Pro chip with a USB-3 controller, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps through the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port. This represents a significant improvement compared to the older USB-2 speeds supported by the Lightning port, providing users with a faster and more efficient connection for transferring files and multimedia content.

The iPhone 15 Pro, powered by the A17 Pro chip, will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, with in-store sales commencing on September 22. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience with its exceptional performance and cutting-edge features.

Tinubdan:
- Apple

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Pagsabot sa Arrow Indicator sa Imong iPhone: Unsay Kahulogan Niini?

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Balita

Bag-ong Undertale Merch Nagsaulog sa Ika-8 nga Anibersaryo

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Balita

Honor's Magic V2: Usa ka Game-Changer sa Foldable Design

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Malampuson nga Gi-deploy sa SpaceX ang 22 ka Starlink Satellites gikan sa Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Thunderbolt 5 Moabot sa 2024: Usa ka Potensyal nga Pagbag-o sa Dula alang sa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments