Ilunsad sa Apple ang iPhone 15 Series

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Apple is set to launch its newest smartphone series, the iPhone 15, this week. The launch event, called “Vendorlast,” is scheduled for Tuesday night (India time) at 10:30 PM. The company is expected to announce the release date and pricing of the iPhone 15 series during the event. The iPhone 15 series is rumored to feature a Type-C charging port, similar to Android smartphones. It is also expected to have improved camera features.

In addition to these features, the iPhone 15 series will also be compatible with AirPods and Apple Watches. Many Apple products are expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 15 series.

Launch Date and Pricing

The iPhone 15 launch event is scheduled for September 12 at 10:30 PM (India time). The price of the iPhone 15 series is expected to be $100 higher than previous models. However, the company has not confirmed this price increase. It is also expected that the prices of other iPhone series will decrease as a result.

The base model of the iPhone 15 is rumored to start at $899 or 90,000 INR. The price of the iPhone 15 Plus may start at $999.

Bag-ong mga Kinaiya

The base model of the iPhone 15 will have a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage. The iPhone 15 will also feature a 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. It will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip. The phone is also expected to receive software upgrades such as Titanium Edge and Max Persicope Telephoto lens.

Where to Watch the Launch Event

The iPhone 15 launch event can be watched on Apple TV and Apple’s official YouTube channel for free. The live streaming link for the “Wonderlust” event is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiP1l7jlIIA. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Tinubdan: [tinubdan 1], [tinubdan 2]

