Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

iPhone 15: Ilunsad ug ang iPhone 12 Nagtanyag og mga Diskwento

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
iPhone 15: Ilunsad ug ang iPhone 12 Nagtanyag og mga Diskwento

In exciting news for tech enthusiasts, Apple is all set to release the highly anticipated iPhone 15. This upcoming model is expected to bring cutting-edge features and capabilities to the table. Alongside this exciting announcement, Apple has also decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable for customers.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to boast a range of impressive features, including an advanced camera system, enhanced processing power, and a sleek design. With its potential launch, Apple aims to solidify its position as a leader in the smartphone market and provide users with an unparalleled experience. The exact release date of the iPhone 15 is yet to be confirmed, but fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

To make way for the new model, Apple has decided to offer discounts on the iPhone 12. Priced at just ₹35,800, this discount allows potential buyers to own a top-of-the-line iPhone at a more accessible price point. The iPhone 12 itself comes equipped with a powerful A14 Bionic chip, a stunning Super Retina XDR display, and 5G capabilities, making it an attractive option for smartphone users.

These announcements from Apple have sparked excitement among consumers, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the iPhone 15 and taking advantage of the discounted iPhone 12. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply in need of an upgrade, these offerings from Apple provide an opportunity to experience the latest advancements in smartphone technology at a more affordable price.

Kahulugan:
– iPhone 15: The upcoming model in Apple’s iPhone series, expected to feature advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology.
– iPhone 12: A previous model of the iPhone, which is now being offered at a discounted price.
– Discount: A reduction in the price of a product or service, making it more affordable for consumers.

Tinubdan:
– [Source Article Title: IPhone 15 ಬಿಡುಗಡೆಗೆ ಮೊದಲೇ, IPhone 12 ₹35,800 ರೂಪಾಯಿ ರಿಯಾಯಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾರಾಟ](source article URL)

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Pagsabot sa Arrow Indicator sa Imong iPhone: Unsay Kahulogan Niini?

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Balita

Bag-ong Undertale Merch Nagsaulog sa Ika-8 nga Anibersaryo

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Balita

Honor's Magic V2: Usa ka Game-Changer sa Foldable Design

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Russian ug US Astronauts Dock uban sa International Space Station Taliwala sa mga Tensyon sa Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Malampuson nga Gi-deploy sa SpaceX ang 22 ka Starlink Satellites gikan sa Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments