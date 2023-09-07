Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in solar imaging by using a new mode of the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) camera on the Solar Orbiter. The EUI, a part of the joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, has successfully captured high-resolution images of the Sun’s corona, the outermost region of the Sun’s atmosphere, at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths.

The key to this accomplishment was a last-minute modification to the camera using an innovative “hack.” Researchers added a small protruding “thumb” to the instrument’s safety door, enabling the EUI to see deeper into its target region than originally planned. When the door slides halfway open, the thumb covers the Sun’s bright disk, allowing the EUI to detect the faint ultraviolet light emitted by the surrounding corona.

This new method, known as the occulter mode of operation, has been under testing since 2021. The team recently published a paper and video demonstrating the successful results of this approach. The video showcases an ultraviolet image of the Sun’s corona captured using the EUI occulter, with a superimposed image of the Sun’s disk taken by NASA’s STEREO mission.

Traditionally, dedicated instruments called coronagraphs were used to capture images of the Sun’s corona. However, the EUI’s innovative hack allows the coronagraph and the camera to be combined into a single instrument, opening up new possibilities for solar imaging. This breakthrough could potentially lead to the development of a new type of instrument that can simultaneously image the Sun and its surrounding corona.

This achievement is of significant importance as it could have a profound impact on future solar instruments and our understanding of the Sun. The success of this method could pave the way for advancements in instruments such as Aditya L1’s Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC), which aims to gather data and solve the mystery of how the corona’s temperature can reach a million degrees while the Sun’s surface remains at just over 6,000 degrees Celsius.

Overall, this breakthrough in solar imaging showcases the power of ingenuity and innovation in scientific exploration. By finding creative solutions to technical challenges, scientists have been able to push the boundaries of what is considered possible and deepen our understanding of the Sun and its atmosphere.

