Ang KJM K3 Projector: Usa ka Mahayag ug Daghag Gamit nga Solusyon sa Kalingawan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 12, 2023
The K3 Full HD projector from China’s KJM is breaking the mold by providing users with the opportunity for daytime movie watching. Unlike typical LED projectors that require a darkened room, the K3 boasts an impressive 1,500 ANSI lumens, delivering enough brightness to enjoy movies even with some ambient light present.

Equipped with a high-quality JBL sound system, the KJM K3 offers a symphony of rich, precision-tuned audio. Additionally, the projector is certified by Netflix, ensuring seamless access to a vast library of movies and TV shows.

Powered by MediaTek processing technology and running on a Linux operating system, the K3 offers a user-friendly experience. While it doesn’t provide access to the Play Store for entertainment apps, it is compatible with popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

If users desire additional streaming options, they can easily connect a streaming stick from brands like Roku or Amazon to one of the HDMI ports available. Alternatively, content can be wirelessly cast from a variety of devices, including mobile devices, PCs, and Macs.

Featuring autofocus and keystone correction, the KJM K3 ensures easy setup. Furthermore, its IPX5 seal protects against dust, making it ideal for worry-free movie nights.

Indiegogo backers can secure the KJM K3 for as low as $279, with shipping estimated to start in November. Take a look at the video below for a closer look at the K3’s features.

Source: KJM

