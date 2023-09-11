How Davina McCall Keeps Looking Younger Than Ever

Davina McCall is known for her youthful appearance and undeniable energy, and many people wonder how she manages to look younger than ever. Despite being in the public eye for nearly 30 years, Davina seems to be aging backwards.

One of her secrets to defying age is her skincare routine. Davina keeps it relatively simple, using affordable products that can be found in supermarkets and high street stores. She swears by Garnier’s Micellar water to cleanse and remove makeup gently. She follows this with a toner by Dr Frances Prenna Jones called Formula 2006, which is ideal for her oily skin. Her skincare ritual is completed with Garnier’s “luxurious” Ultra-lift night cream and SPF50 sunscreen.

When it comes to makeup, Davina prefers a natural look. She often uses products from Trinny Woodall’s range, Trinny London, including their BFF De-Stress cream for light coverage. Basic mascara, Clinique’s Chubby stick lipsticks, and a touch of blush complete her fresh-faced look.

Davina’s luscious hair has become a trademark part of her image. She dyes her locks herself at home and never allows her hair to air dry, opting for a blow dry with a good brush.

Fitness plays a significant role in Davina’s youthful appearance. She advocates for regular exercise and believes it is the key to youth. Davina incorporates a variety of activities into her routine, such as brisk dog walks, runs, Pilates, boxing classes, and weight training. She even has ten-minute arm workouts available on her website.

Davina follows a sugar-free diet, which contributes to her overall health. She has overcome past struggles with anorexia and addiction and now prioritizes her well-being.

In conclusion, Davina McCall’s anti-aging secrets include a fuss-free skincare routine, natural makeup, well-styled hair, regular exercise, and a sugar-free diet. Her commitment to taking care of herself inside and out is what keeps her looking younger than ever.

