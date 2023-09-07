Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gipaila si Ember gikan sa Danny Phantom

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gipaila si Ember gikan sa Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 continues to expand its roster with characters from different eras of Nickelodeon’s history. The latest addition is Ember McLain, a familiar face to fans of the animated series Danny Phantom. Ember brings her ghostly guitar and music-based abilities to the battle.

Ember’s attacks are focused on her guitar-shredding skills, allowing her to unleash far-reaching attacks on her opponents. She also possesses a unique “Cheer” mechanic, where successful attacks fill up a meter. Once the meter is full, Ember gains increased attack power and additional perks.

Ember joins the ranks of other new additions in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, including El Tigre, Squidward, Jimmy Neutron, Plankton, and more. The game also features a roster of returning characters, such as Danny Phantom, Spongebob, Patrick Star, Garfield, and others.

The upcoming sequel promises updated graphics, new stages, and reworked movesets for returning characters. Players can look forward to a full campaign mode, a boss rush, and a tweaked arcade mode for single-player sessions. Additionally, the game offers full online crossplay functionality across all platforms.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is set to launch later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Source: GameSpot (no URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Paggamit sa Gahum sa Cloud Technology alang sa Episyente nga Pagdumala sa Kadena sa Suplay sa Panahon sa Internet

Sep 9, 2023
Balita

Pag-navigate sa Dalan sa unahan: Pangunang Trends ug Kauswagan sa Global Automotive Operating Systems

Sep 9, 2023
Balita

Ang Unang Debian Conference sa India nga ipahigayon sa Septyembre

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ang Ingenuity Helicopter sa NASA Nagbukas sa Pultahan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments