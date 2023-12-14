Ang mga Kalihokan sa Tawo Motultol sa Kalit nga Pagkunhod sa Kasadpang Barbastelle Bat Populations

A new study conducted by experts from the University of Exeter and the Bat Conservation Trust (BCT) reveals a shocking decline in Britain’s western barbastelle bat populations over the past 500 years. The research indicates that this decline began when the trees that the bats rely on for roosting were felled for shipbuilding during the early days of Britain’s empire building.

Using advanced DNA analysis techniques, the researchers were able to trace the decline of the bat populations and identify periods of reduced genetic diversity and inbreeding. Dr Orly Razgour, a molecular ecologist and conservation biologist at the university, explains, “Our findings reveal that the decline of the northern and southern British barbastelle bat populations started around 500 years ago, coinciding with widespread tree-felling for shipbuilding purposes. The loss of woodland cover during this period likely triggered the decline we observed, which has persisted to this day.”

The western barbastelle bat is known for its distinct features, including large ears that meet in the middle, a flattened face with a pug-like nose, and dark silky fur with white tips. It is a relatively small species, measuring between 4cm to 5cm in length with a wingspan of approximately 26cm. Females give birth to a single pup each year during early summer.

The researchers conducted their study by capturing and examining western barbastelle bats in 15 different forests in the UK, Spain, and Portugal. This groundbreaking technique allows scientists to gain valuable insight into historical population trends and provides a critical tool for bat conservation efforts.

Dr Katherine Boughey, the head of science and monitoring at BCT, emphasizes the importance of this research, stating, “This technique is a gamechanger for bat conservation. We now have evidence of the historic decline of the barbastelle bat, but we urgently need similar evidence for other bat species.” The BCT suggests that UK bat populations as a whole may be at historic lows, and further research is needed to fully understand the impact of human activities on bat populations.

The findings of this study have been published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, shedding light on the devastating consequences of human excesses and providing a call to action for the conservation of not only the western barbastelle bat but other bat species as well.