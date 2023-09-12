Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Gitambagan sa CD Projekt ang mga magdudula sa PC nga susihon ang ilang mga rig sa wala pa ang paglansad sa pagpalapad sa Cyberpunk 2077

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Gitambagan sa CD Projekt ang mga magdudula sa PC nga susihon ang ilang mga rig sa wala pa ang paglansad sa pagpalapad sa Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has issued a warning to PC players ahead of the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.0 update. Lead scene programmer Filip Pierściński urged players to double-check their cooling systems to prevent thermal throttling issues.

Pierściński advised PC players to run a benchmarking test such as Cinebench to evaluate the stability of their systems. With the new expansion and update, the workload on the CPU is expected to reach 90% on all 8 cores. This increase in demand could potentially lead to poor performance or even system crashes if cooling systems are unable to handle the heat generated.

Cinebench, a cross-platform test suite, is a useful tool to assess the hardware capabilities of a computer. By running this test, players can determine whether their cooling systems can sustain the increased workload of the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt recently updated the PC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 to include support for SSDs as the minimum requirement. This update reflects the need for more advanced hardware to meet the demands of the upcoming expansion and update.

The Phantom Liberty expansion is a paid DLC that accompanies a significant patch that overhauls the base game. As a result, the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 will become more demanding on system resources.

The release of Cyberpunk 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion is scheduled for September 26 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. PC players are encouraged to ensure their rigs meet the updated system requirements to have an optimal gaming experience.

Sources: CD Projekt, Cinebench.

Wesley Yin-Poole. “CD Projekt asks PC players to check their cooling systems ahead of Cyberpunk expansion launch.” IGN, www.ign.com. 22 September 2023.

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Gipadayag sa GoPro ang Hero12 Black: Pagkuha sa Aksyon nga Litrato sa Bag-ong Kataas

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Balita

Ang BMW M3 CRT: Usa ka Talagsaon ug Espesyal nga M Car

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Balita

Blind Drive Assist sa Forza Motorsport: Pagpalig-on sa Accessibility sa Dula

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Pagsabot sa Ionizing Radiation: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, ug Neutron Radiation

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Pagpauswag sa Seguridad sa Pag-atiman sa Panglawas: Mga Hagit ug Solusyon

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Mga Channel sa WhatsApp: Usa ka Bag-ong Feature alang sa Pribadong Pag-update

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Balita

Gipadayag sa GoPro ang Hero12 Black: Pagkuha sa Aksyon nga Litrato sa Bag-ong Kataas

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments