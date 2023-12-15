Ang Cloud Storage Provider Box Nakasinati sa Kritikal nga Outage, Gibiyaan ang mga Gumagamit nga Dili Maka-access sa mga File

Summary: Cloud storage provider Box is currently facing a critical outage that has rendered its services inaccessible to users. The outage, which began at 9 AM ET, is impacting logins, uploads, downloads, and API calls. Box has confirmed that all of its services are affected. Users attempting to access the platform are met with an HTTP error 503 message. Frustrated customers have taken to social media to voice their concerns about the impact on their businesses. At this time, Box has not provided any additional information regarding the cause or resolution of the outage.

