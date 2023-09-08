Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Gibuksan sa Apple ang mga Aplikasyon alang sa Kampo sa mga Entrepreneur alang sa mga Wala’y Representante nga Magtutukod

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Gibuksan sa Apple ang mga Aplikasyon alang sa Kampo sa mga Entrepreneur alang sa mga Wala’y Representante nga Magtutukod

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Pagsuhid sa Kaugmaon sa Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023
Balita

Nagbag-o sa Kasinatian sa Gumagamit: Ang Ebolusyon sa Teknolohiya sa Display Panel

Sep 9, 2023
Balita

Paggamit sa Gahum sa Cloud Technology alang sa Episyente nga Pagdumala sa Kadena sa Suplay sa Panahon sa Internet

Sep 9, 2023

Nikalit ka

Balita

Pagsuhid sa Kaugmaon sa Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Epic Games Chief Creative Officer nga si Donald Mustard Retiring

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Nakaplagan Ang Paghiusa sa Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel Nagpataas sa Epektibo sa Emergency Contraception

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments