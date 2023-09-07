Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Balita

Android TV 12 Update Rolled Out for First-Generation Xiaomi Mi Box S

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Android TV 12 Update Rolled Out for First-Generation Xiaomi Mi Box S

The first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S, a streaming device launched in 2018, has recently received an unexpected update to Android TV 12. This update comes after a significant gap since the last major update, which was Android 9 in 2020.

However, while the update is a welcome surprise, it appears that it may not be ready for all users. Numerous threads on Reddit report issues with the update, such as the optical audio output missing as an option in the settings and, in some cases, the device completely ceasing to work. Due to these problems, it is advisable for users of the first-generation Xiaomi Mi Box S to avoid installing the latest update.

According to @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter, this will be the final update that the chip within this particular generation of the Mi Box S can handle. Therefore, future major platform updates are no longer possible. However, there is hope that Xiaomi will address the issues with the current update and release a revised version to fix these problems.

Android TV is an operating system designed for television sets and streaming devices. It provides a user-friendly interface and access to various apps and services for entertainment purposes. Xiaomi Mi Box S is a streaming device produced by Xiaomi, allowing users to stream content from various sources on their television.

Tinubdan:
– Tinubdan nga Artikulo: [Titulo sa Tinubdan]
– @AndroidTV_Rumor on Twitter: [Twitter Handle]

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Balita

Pag-uswag sa Livestreaming ug mga Influencer: Ang Kaugmaon sa Market sa E-commerce sa Komunidad sa China

Sep 9, 2023
Balita

Si Andrea Larson Nagtakda og Rekord alang sa Superior Hiking Trail sa iyang Unang Pagsulay

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Balita

Giunsa Pagpauswag sa Telekomunikasyon ang Medical Robotics sa Africa ug Middle East

Sep 9, 2023

Nikalit ka

Balita

Pag-uswag sa Livestreaming ug mga Influencer: Ang Kaugmaon sa Market sa E-commerce sa Komunidad sa China

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Unsaon Pagsulbad sa Wordle ug Uban pang Mapuslanon nga mga Tip

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Si Andrea Larson Nagtakda og Rekord alang sa Superior Hiking Trail sa iyang Unang Pagsulay

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Giunsa Pagpauswag sa Telekomunikasyon ang Medical Robotics sa Africa ug Middle East

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments