Gipaila ni Aldi ang Bag-ong Wonder Spray isip usa ka Barato nga Alternatibo sa Colour Wow Dream Coat Spray

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Gipaila ni Aldi ang Bag-ong Wonder Spray isip usa ka Barato nga Alternatibo sa Colour Wow Dream Coat Spray

Aldi’s Health & Beauty brand, Lacura, is set to release an innovative hair product that is poised to save hair lovers £22 compared to the popular Color Wow Dream Coat Spray. The new wonder spray, priced at £4.99 for a 200ml bottle, promises to transform frizzy hair, provide humidity protection, and offer long-lasting effects. The product is set to hit Aldi stores on September 7th, but availability will be limited.

The Lacura Wonder Spray is specially formulated with advanced ingredients like Calendula Officinalis Flower Water, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, and Glycolic Acid. This high-performing formulation aims to deliver frizz-free textures, heat and humidity protection, as well as absorb excess oil for a refreshed look. It also claims to provide a smooth and shiny finish that can last up to three days.

The timing of this release couldn’t be better, as the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray has gained popularity through social media platforms like TikTok, accumulating over 263 million views with the hashtag #ColorWow. It is highly favored by celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. However, with the Lacura Wonder Spray, consumers can enjoy similar benefits at a fraction of the cost, with a savings of £17.01 or 82% compared to the Color Wow Dream Coat Spray.

For fans of affordable yet effective hair care products, the Lacura Wonder Spray provides a budget-friendly option without compromising on performance. This dermatologically tested and cruelty-free wonder spray will be available in Aldi stores starting September 7th, but interested buyers should act quickly to secure their bottle.

By Mampho Brescia

