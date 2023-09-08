Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Microsoft mag-host sa Xbox Digital Broadcast sa Tokyo Game Show 2023

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Microsoft mag-host sa Xbox Digital Broadcast sa Tokyo Game Show 2023

Microsoft has announced that it will be hosting the Xbox Digital Broadcast at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2023. The broadcast will take place on September 21 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET / 18:00 JST.

During the broadcast, Microsoft will provide progress updates on games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Additionally, they will showcase a creatively diverse collection of games created by developers primarily located in Japan and Asia. The event will also include announcements of new games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Digital Broadcast will be accessible through various platforms. Viewers can watch the broadcast on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel, as well as select Xbox social channels. The broadcast will be available in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German, and Castilian Spanish.

This event presents an exciting opportunity for gamers and fans of Xbox to get the latest updates and announcements on upcoming games. It also highlights Microsoft’s commitment to the Japanese and Asian gaming markets, showcasing the region’s talent and creativity.

The Tokyo Game Show is an annual gaming expo held in Japan, featuring the latest developments in the gaming industry. It serves as a platform for game developers, hardware companies, and gaming enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the world of gaming.

Tinubdan:
– Xbox Game Studios: [definition]
– Bethesda Softworks: [definition]
– Tokyo Game Show: [definition]

(Note: Definitions and sources have been excluded from this text for the purpose of this example response.)

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Unsaon Pagsulbad sa Wordle ug Uban pang Mapuslanon nga mga Tip

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Mahimo Nimong Panag-iya ang Custom nga McLaren 675LT Spider ni Sebastien Loeb

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Pagpaila sa Digital Monthly: Usa ka Offline nga Kasinatian sa Pagbasa

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Balita

Pag-uswag sa Livestreaming ug mga Influencer: Ang Kaugmaon sa Market sa E-commerce sa Komunidad sa China

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Unsaon Pagsulbad sa Wordle ug Uban pang Mapuslanon nga mga Tip

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Si Andrea Larson Nagtakda og Rekord alang sa Superior Hiking Trail sa iyang Unang Pagsulay

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Giunsa Pagpauswag sa Telekomunikasyon ang Medical Robotics sa Africa ug Middle East

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments