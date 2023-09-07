Kinabuhi sa syudad

Compound Planning: Paghiusa sa Duha ka Digitally Native Wealth Management Firms

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Two digitally native wealth management firms, Compound and Alternativ Wealth, have joined forces to create Compound Planning, a digital family office catering to entrepreneurs, professionals, and retirees. With over $1.2 billion in assets under management and a team of more than 50 individuals across the U.S., the new entity aims to provide a comprehensive suite of financial and tax advisory services.

Both Compound and Alternativ Wealth have secured backing from venture capital firms, with Compound raising a total of $37 million in funding, including a $25 million Series B round in November. Alternativ closed a $10 million financing round in June. By merging their expertise and resources, Compound Planning will be able to offer dedicated financial advice, tax services, alternative investments, concierge operations, and a digital dashboard interface.

The vision for Compound Planning is to become the “Apple of wealth management,” providing a streamlined and convenient solution for tech professionals to manage their personal wealth. Jordan Gonen, founder and former CEO of Compound, states that the goal is to alleviate financial worries so individuals can focus on what matters most in their lives.

Christian Haigh, previously the CEO of Alternativ, will take on the role of CEO for the combined firm. Haigh emphasizes that the merger will enable them to better support their financial advisors and, more importantly, deliver a client-centric financial, tax, and investment planning experience. Gonen will transition into a strategic role, providing support during the integration process of the two firms and driving future strategic initiatives.

Overall, the merger of Compound and Alternativ Wealth into Compound Planning represents a significant step forward in the digitization of wealth management. With a focus on providing comprehensive services tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs, professionals, and retirees, the new entity aims to revolutionize the industry and enhance the client experience.

