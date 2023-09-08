Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Baldur's Gate 3 Nakakuha ug Makapahinganghang PS5 Port, Sumala sa Digital Foundry

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Baldur's Gate 3 Nakakuha ug Makapahinganghang PS5 Port, Sumala sa Digital Foundry

Released on PlayStation 5 this week, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received praise for its impressive port from the tech experts at Digital Foundry. The sprawling Dungeons & Dragons-themed role-playing game by Larian Studios is said to run at a level equivalent to the PC version on ultra settings.

One notable feature of the PS5 version is the ability to toggle performance mode on or off. In both modes, the game maintains a 1440p resolution. Performance mode aims for a smooth 60 frames per second, which, according to Digital Foundry, is mostly achieved. However, the city of Baldur’s Gate itself causes some performance issues, with a frame rate that drops below 30fps in certain areas.

The quality mode, on the other hand, locks the frame rate at 30fps. Digital Foundry reports that it hits this target consistently, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the mid-to-low 20s. However, overall, the PS5 version provides a relatively stable performance.

When it comes to split-screen multiplayer, there are some noticeable cutbacks in terms of performance. Nevertheless, the game maintains a stable 30fps, except in Act 3 where the frame rate drops to the low 20s.

In addition, while Baldur’s Gate 3 does not currently support crossplay, Larian has confirmed that it is on their roadmap. The studio has been actively working on fixing bugs and performance issues since the game’s release, with the aim of eventually allowing co-op play across PC and PS5 platforms.

Overall, Baldur’s Gate 3 has been praised as a “landmark moment in the genre” by IGN. The game provides a rich, tactical RPG experience with a well-written story, complex characters, and meaningful choices for players to make. PlayStation 5 owners can access a full walkthrough and other resources to enhance their gameplay experience.

Source: [Digital Foundry, IGN]

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Mga Tip ug Tubag para sa Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Gipadayag sa Alfa Romeo ang Gi-reinterpret nga 33 Stradale nga adunay mga Opsyon sa Petrolyo ug Elektrisidad

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ang Apple Gikataho nga Wala Nagpaila sa iPhone 15 Ultra sa 'Wonderlust' Event

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Technology

Mga Tip ug Tubag para sa Wordle

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Balita

I-pre-Order ang Super Mario Bros. Wonder ug Pagkuhag Eksklusibo nga Bonus Items sa GameStop

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Pag-abli sa Potensyal sa Dakong Data sa Industriya sa Telekomunikasyon sa Europe

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments