Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gipadayag sa TCL ang Daghang 115-pulgada nga TV sa IFA 2023 Showcase

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Gipadayag sa TCL ang Daghang 115-pulgada nga TV sa IFA 2023 Showcase

TCL has revealed its newest addition to the large TV market with a whopping 115-inch model. With a screen this size, the TV is being hailed as a potential alternative to projectors. Currently available in China, the TCL X11G Max boasts Mini LED technology with over 20,000 local dimming zones, a 4K resolution, and a brightness of 5000 nits. The retail price in China is approximately £8740 / $10,900 / AU$17,050.

While the price tag may seem steep, when compared to projectors that produce a similar sized image with native 4K chips, such as the Sony VPL-XW5000ES, the pricing becomes more understandable. However, TCL has reportedly delayed the release of the 115-inch TV in Europe until next year, according to Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director at TCL Europe. There is no word yet on whether it will be available in North America.

This massive TV could bridge the gap between traditional TVs and projectors, offering better HDR and gaming performance without requiring a dark home cinema setup. Its versatility makes it a potential game changer in the industry.

Source: [Insert Source Title Here]

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Ang Google Pixel Watch 2 Moabot sa India: Unsa ang Madahom

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Ang Ingenuity Helicopter sa NASA Nagbukas sa Pultahan sa Magnetic Field Studies sa Mars

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments