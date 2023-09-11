Ang Nintendo Switch 2 gihugon-hugon nga adunay Gipauswag nga Pagganap ug Naminusan ang Panahon sa Pag-load

Rumors about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 continue to circulate, with new details surfacing about its performance and features. Reliable sources have claimed that the console had a secret showing at Gamescom in August, and now a third source has corroborated these claims and added additional information.

According to reports from Eurogamer and VGC, the Switch 2 is rumored to run “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” at a higher frame rate and resolution, which sounds promising for fans of the popular game. Nate The Hate, a previously reliable Nintendo insider, has also supported these claims and revealed more details he’s heard about the console.

One notable improvement mentioned by Nate The Hate is the significant reduction in load times. He states that the new hardware allowed for near-instantaneous load times for games, particularly when booting up from the main menu. This is a major improvement compared to the original Switch, which had loading times of around 30 seconds.

In terms of performance, Nate The Hate claims that “Breath of the Wild” was running at 60 frames per second at a 4K resolution on the Switch 2. He also mentioned that the console features advanced ray-tracing capabilities, similar to what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S can achieve. However, he clarifies that the Switch 2’s raw power is expected to be below that of the Xbox Series S.

To compensate for this, the Switch 2 may utilize new technology called DLSS (deep learning super sampling), which can simulate 4K resolution on lower-powered devices. This could provide a comparable visual experience to native 4K while maintaining performance efficiency.

While there is still uncertainty regarding the Switch 2’s backwards compatibility and official reveal/launch dates, Nate The Hate suggests that the next Nintendo Direct will air in approximately three days, possibly on September 14. It’s important to note that Nintendo Directs typically take place on Thursdays.

In conclusion, the rumored features of the Nintendo Switch 2 indicate improved performance, reduced load times, and the potential utilization of DLSS technology. Fans are eagerly anticipating further updates from Nintendo regarding this highly anticipated console.

Tinubdan:

- Eurogamer

– VGC