Ang Steam Nagsaulog sa Ika-20 nga Anibersaryo pinaagi sa Pagpasidungog sa Karaan nga mga Gumagamit niini

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Steam, the largest digital PC gaming storefront in the world, is celebrating its 20th anniversary by recognizing its oldest user accounts. The platform first launched in September 2003 and has since become a popular destination for millions of gamers worldwide.

To commemorate this milestone, Valve, the company behind Steam, is rewarding long-time users with special digital badges. These badges feature the original Steam color scheme, which prompted nostalgia among players who remembered the platform’s early days.

Many members of the Steam community took to social media to compare the ages of their accounts, highlighting the longevity of some of these profiles. Some accounts have been active since the platform’s inception, which is a testament to the enduring appeal of Steam.

One user on Reddit shared their experience, mentioning that they initially discovered Steam through the game Counter-Strike. Before Steam, players would rely on third-party programs to join servers for multiplayer games. Steam centralized this process and provided a convenient platform for accessing their favorite games.

Over the years, Steam has undergone significant transformations, including ventures into hardware development with the release of the handheld Steam Deck. Despite changes and advancements, Steam’s commitment to its user base has remained steadfast.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Steam remains a popular choice for PC gamers, offering a vast library of games and a robust online community. The 20th anniversary celebration serves as a reminder of the platform’s influence and longevity in the gaming world.

Tinubdan: IGN

By Robert Andrew

