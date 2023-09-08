Kinabuhi sa syudad

Naghimo ang Manlalaro nga Mabug-at nga Barko sa Starfield

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
A player in the popular game Starfield has created what may be the most overpowered ship possible. Redditor Solace_of_the_Thorns discovered a unique strategy that makes the ship virtually immune to frontal damage. By positioning the ship’s midpoint above and to the left of the actual ship, known as the “L-Wing,” enemy ships are unable to hit the ship directly.

The concept behind the L-Wing is that enemy ships typically target the midpoint of your ship, which is calculated by the intersection of the farthest two points on the X, Y, and Z axes. However, by placing the midpoint of the L-Wing in empty space rather than within the ship, the ship becomes incredibly difficult to hit.

Although stray shots can still hit the ship, any on-target shots will miss due to the offset midpoint. This means that as the player gets closer to the enemy, the enemy’s accuracy decreases, making the L-Wing extremely advantageous in dogfights.

Visually, the L-Wing is not the most aesthetically pleasing ship, with the main part of the ship filled with habitat modules and a long, thin arm extending out to one side, creating an “L” shape. However, the ship’s design prioritizes functionality over appearance, allowing the player to emerge unscathed from encounters with high-level enemy pirates.

Players interested in creating their own ships in Starfield can consult IGN’s Starfield ship guide for helpful tips and strategies.

In conclusion, the L-Wing ship design in Starfield has provided players with a clever and effective way to create an overpowered ship. By exploiting the game’s mechanics and positioning the midpoint outside of the ship, players can achieve near-immunity to frontal damage, making them formidable opponents in combat.

Tinubdan:
– Solace_of_the_Thorns (Reddit)

