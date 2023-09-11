Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Opisyal nga Suporta sa Mod Moabot sa Starfield sa 2024, Gikumpirma ni Todd Howard

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
Opisyal nga Suporta sa Mod Moabot sa Starfield sa 2024, Gikumpirma ni Todd Howard

In a recent interview with Famitsu, Todd Howard, the director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, revealed that official mod support, known as the Creation Kit, will be coming to Starfield next year.

Mod support has been a popular feature in recent Bethesda games, such as Skyrim and Fallout 4, allowing players to easily create and install mods on both PC and console versions of the games. However, details about Starfield’s mod support had been scarce until now.

When asked about what players could expect from mods in Starfield, Howard casually mentioned that mod support would be available in 2024, stating, “We love it too, so we’ll do it in a big way.”

While it remains unclear what “doing it in a big way” means exactly, Howard’s comment suggests that Bethesda has ambitious plans for mod support in Starfield. In previous games, mod support allowed players to create unique experiences, from turning dragons into Macho Man Randy Savage monsters in Skyrim to adding dialogue options in Fallout 4.

As fans eagerly await the official mod support for Starfield, more details are expected to be revealed in the future. In the meantime, players can explore the cosmos without mods or check out the Starfield Strategy Guide for assistance.

Source: Todd Howard interview with Famitsu

Nalangkit nga mga Sugilanon:
– Bethesda Creation Kit mod support coming to Starfield in 2024
– Todd Howard shares plans for official mod support in Starfield

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ang Thunderbolt 5 Moabot sa 2024: Usa ka Potensyal nga Pagbag-o sa Dula alang sa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Russian ug US Astronauts Dock uban sa International Space Station Taliwala sa mga Tensyon sa Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Malampuson nga Gi-deploy sa SpaceX ang 22 ka Starlink Satellites gikan sa Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments