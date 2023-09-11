Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

SpongeBob SquarePants: Ang Cosmic Shake Moabot sa PS5 ug Xbox Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 11, 2023
SpongeBob SquarePants: Ang Cosmic Shake Moabot sa PS5 ug Xbox Series

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be released on October 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The game will be available both physically and digitally for $39.99. Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will also receive a free upgrade.

In addition to the release, a free update will be made available for all platforms on the same date. This update will introduce a Photo Mode feature and additional costumes for players to enjoy.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game will receive several improvements, including support for the DualSense controller’s audio output and adaptive triggers when using certain in-game actions.

The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions of the game will also have the Photo Mode feature and new costumes that can be unlocked.

The PC version of the game, available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, will offer the same Photo Mode and costumes.

All platforms will receive bug fixes to improve overall stability and gameplay.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a fun-filled adventure game based on the beloved cartoon character. Players will join SpongeBob and his friends in a quest to save the universe from a cosmic disaster.

Tinubdan: Gematsu

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ang Thunderbolt 5 Moabot sa 2024: Usa ka Potensyal nga Pagbag-o sa Dula alang sa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Russian ug US Astronauts Dock uban sa International Space Station Taliwala sa mga Tensyon sa Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Malampuson nga Gi-deploy sa SpaceX ang 22 ka Starlink Satellites gikan sa Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments