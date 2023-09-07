Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gipaila sa Sony ang Bag-ong Linya sa 'Verona' sa Crystal LED Displays alang sa Virtual Production

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Gipaila sa Sony ang Bag-ong Linya sa 'Verona' sa Crystal LED Displays alang sa Virtual Production

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Tinubdan:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Gipadayag sa Alfa Romeo ang Gi-reinterpret nga 33 Stradale nga adunay mga Opsyon sa Petrolyo ug Elektrisidad

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ang Apple Gikataho nga Wala Nagpaila sa iPhone 15 Ultra sa 'Wonderlust' Event

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Husto ba ang Pagbalhin sa iPhone 15 ngadto sa Rounded Edges?

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Pag-abli sa Potensyal sa Dakong Data sa Industriya sa Telekomunikasyon sa Europe

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gipadayag sa Alfa Romeo ang Gi-reinterpret nga 33 Stradale nga adunay mga Opsyon sa Petrolyo ug Elektrisidad

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Apple Gikataho nga Wala Nagpaila sa iPhone 15 Ultra sa 'Wonderlust' Event

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments