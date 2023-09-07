Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gipakita sa Samsung ang 98-pulgada nga 8K TV sa CEDIA Expo

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Gipakita sa Samsung ang 98-pulgada nga 8K TV sa CEDIA Expo

Samsung has introduced its largest consumer-available TV to date at the CEDIA Expo. The QN990C is a massive 98-inch 8K TV, equipped with Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K and mini-LED backlight system. The TV boasts HDMI 2.1 ports and an ATSC 3.0 tuner, making it future-proof in terms of connectivity. However, the availability of native 8K content remains limited, requiring upconversion from lower resolutions. The QN990C is priced at $39,999.99, appealing to custom installers and buyers seeking premium home theater setups.

While Samsung leads the way in showcasing 8K screens, the future of this technology is uncertain. Other manufacturers, such as LG and TCL, have halted the production of 8K models. Additionally, the lack of consumer content in native 8K resolution poses a challenge for widespread adoption. Despite these challenges, Samsung remains committed to pushing the boundaries of TV technology.

In addition to Samsung, Hisense also unveiled an extra-large TV at the CEDIA Expo. The Editors’ Choice U8K is now available in a 100-inch size, offering a slightly larger screen at a more affordable price of $9,999. This 4K TV is also set to hit the market soon, providing an alternative option for consumers.

Both Samsung and Hisense aim to meet the demands of high-end consumers and custom installers seeking larger screen sizes for immersive home entertainment experiences. While 8K technology continues to evolve, it is important to consider the availability of native content and the cost of adoption when considering these premium TV options.

Tinubdan:
– Article: PCMag

By Mampho Brescia

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Gipadayag sa Alfa Romeo ang Gi-reinterpret nga 33 Stradale nga adunay mga Opsyon sa Petrolyo ug Elektrisidad

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ang Apple Gikataho nga Wala Nagpaila sa iPhone 15 Ultra sa 'Wonderlust' Event

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Husto ba ang Pagbalhin sa iPhone 15 ngadto sa Rounded Edges?

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Science

Naghimo ang mga tigdukiduki og "Wala'y Utok" nga Malambot nga Robot nga Nag-navigate sa mga Komplikado nga Kalibutan

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Pag-abli sa Potensyal sa Dakong Data sa Industriya sa Telekomunikasyon sa Europe

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Gipadayag sa Alfa Romeo ang Gi-reinterpret nga 33 Stradale nga adunay mga Opsyon sa Petrolyo ug Elektrisidad

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Apple Gikataho nga Wala Nagpaila sa iPhone 15 Ultra sa 'Wonderlust' Event

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments