Ang Remote Digital Monitoring Program Nagtabang sa mga Pasyente nga Makab-ot ang Kontroladong Pagsukod sa Presyon sa Dugo

A remote digital monitoring program has shown promising results in helping patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure achieve controlled blood pressure measurements, according to new research presented at the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2023. The study evaluated the effects of a novel digital hypertension management program at 54 community health clinics located in 13 states across the United States.

Patients participating in the program were provided with a digital phone app that prompted them to provide their blood pressure readings and other related information. Health care professionals at the clinics reviewed the information via a web-based portal, which allowed for assessment of patients’ medication adherence and any symptoms or difficulties encountered. The portal prioritized patients based on level of concern, and clinicians could communicate with patients through the app or by phone to provide coaching or make treatment changes. Patients were also provided with home blood pressure monitors and educational materials on nutrition and mental health.

The study found that patients who participated in the program for at least 90 days experienced a significant improvement in blood pressure control. At the start of the program, only 31% of patients had controlled blood pressure, while at the end of the study period, 61% had achieved controlled blood pressure measurements. Among patients who initially had uncontrolled blood pressure, over half (55%) achieved controlled blood pressure after participating in the program. Spanish-speaking participants who used the Spanish version of the monitoring app saw even higher rates of success, with 70% achieving controlled blood pressure measurements.

“We were surprised that more than 50% of participants in the program were able to attain blood pressure control. These results indicate combining the remote digital monitoring capabilities of the app with feedback from clinicians can improve rates of blood pressure control in a real-world, at-risk population,” said lead study author Dr. Irina Yermilov. The findings suggest that this digital management program has the potential to improve outcomes and decrease rates of uncontrolled blood pressure, leading to fewer heart attacks and strokes. Future studies will examine which characteristics of the program contribute the most to blood pressure control.

It is important to note that the study had limitations, including the potential lack of generalizability to broader populations and the absence of a control group receiving standard care. However, these early findings highlight the promise of remote digital monitoring programs in improving blood pressure control and overall patient outcomes.

Source: American Heart Association