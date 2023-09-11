Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gipahibalo sa Dbrand ang Limitado nga Edisyon sa PS5 nga mga Plate nga Giinspirar sa Mga Disenyo sa Spider-Man

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Gipahibalo sa Dbrand ang Limitado nga Edisyon sa PS5 nga mga Plate nga Giinspirar sa Mga Disenyo sa Spider-Man

Custom console skin company Dbrand has unveiled a new set of limited edition PS5 plates called Arachnoplates. These plates are heavily inspired by Sony’s official Spider-Man designs, particularly the bundle for the upcoming game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Sony’s limited edition bundle features a custom PS5 cover with black tendrils on a red background, symbolizing the battle between Venom and Spider-Man. Dbrand’s Arachnoplates closely resemble Sony’s design but feature more intricate webbing and no spiders.

Dbrand’s playful take on Sony’s version is evident in the item description. The company subtly mocks Sony for failing to produce enough stock of their licensed video game side panels. Dbrand states, “thanks for dropping the ball, you [series of expletives].” This is a reference to the fact that Sony’s official plates sold out quickly, leading to scalpers reselling them at exorbitant prices. Dbrand aims to address the shortage and offer an alternative to fans who missed out on the official plates.

This isn’t the first time Dbrand has publicly criticized Sony. In 2021, the company released its own replacement plates for the PS5, claiming to have “fixed” Sony’s design. Dbrand even dared Sony to sue them in a bold statement on their website. However, they ultimately had to pull the plates from sale when Sony issued a cease and desist letter threatening legal action.

Dbrand’s Arachnoplates can be pre-ordered for 65 Canadian dollars, with additional options such as a skin to cover the middle of the PS5 cover and red lightstrips. In comparison, the official Spider-Man covers sold for £54.99 on the PlayStation Store.

Dbrand’s playful approach and limited edition offerings provide fans of the PS5 with alternative customization options. While inspired by Sony’s designs, Dbrand adds its own twist, catering to those who missed out on the official plates or simply prefer a different aesthetic.

Tinubdan: Wala gihatag.

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang Samsung Galaxy Ring gihugon-hugon nga mag-debut sa sunod tuig

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang EA Nagpadayag sa Makapaikag nga mga Feature ug Petsa sa Pagpagawas alang sa NHL 24

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pinakabag-o nga mga iPhone sa Apple Nakakita sa Kusog nga Panginahanglan, Mga Panahon sa Paghatud Hangtud sa Nobyembre

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Science

Usa ka Mas Luwas nga Alternatibo sa CRISPR: Ang mga Tigdukiduki sa Hapon Nagpalambo sa Novel Gene Editing Technique nga adunay Mas Gamay nga Wala Gituyo nga Mutation

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Masinati ang Makabibihag nga Kalibutan sa Paghari

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Samsung Galaxy Ring gihugon-hugon nga mag-debut sa sunod tuig

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Ang International Space Station Nagpadayon sa Kooperasyon Tali sa US ug Russia

Sep 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments