Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang WSFA 12 nga Balita sa 6 mahimong Komersyal nga Libre para sa NFL Season Opener

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Ang WSFA 12 nga Balita sa 6 mahimong Komersyal nga Libre para sa NFL Season Opener

WSFA 12 News at 6 will be a commercial-free, digital-only broadcast on Thursday as NBC covers the first NFL game of the 2023 season. The regular programing is scheduled to resume at 10:30 p.m. after the game.

The livestream of WSFA 12 News at 6 will be available on WSFA.com, the WSFA 12 News app, and on the article featuring the coverage. NBC will begin its coverage of the NFL Kickoff at 6 p.m. with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will commence at 7:15 p.m.

For those who are not accessing this news on the WSFA News App, it is recommended to download the app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store to receive news alerts faster and for free.

WSFA 12 News is an Alabama-based news network and is owned by Gray Television. The station primarily serves the Montgomery area. The NFL Kickoff is a highly anticipated event that marks the beginning of a new football season.

Tinubdan:
– WSFA 12 News
– NBC

Kahulugan:
– Livestream: A live broadcast that can be viewed in real-time through an internet connection.
– Commercial-free: An uninterrupted broadcast without any advertisements.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Unsaon Pagsulbad sa Wordle ug Uban pang Mapuslanon nga mga Tip

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Mahimo Nimong Panag-iya ang Custom nga McLaren 675LT Spider ni Sebastien Loeb

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Pagpaila sa Digital Monthly: Usa ka Offline nga Kasinatian sa Pagbasa

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Technology

Unsaon Pagsulbad sa Wordle ug Uban pang Mapuslanon nga mga Tip

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Si Andrea Larson Nagtakda og Rekord alang sa Superior Hiking Trail sa iyang Unang Pagsulay

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Balita

Giunsa Pagpauswag sa Telekomunikasyon ang Medical Robotics sa Africa ug Middle East

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Mahimo Nimong Panag-iya ang Custom nga McLaren 675LT Spider ni Sebastien Loeb

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments