Ilunsad sa Google ang Pixel Watch 2 sa Oktubre 4

Sep 8, 2023
Ilunsad sa Google ang Pixel Watch 2 sa Oktubre 4

Google is set to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 alongside the next iteration of its flagship Pixel phone line on October 4th. The original Pixel Watch, released last year, featured an outdated chip and lacked optimal performance. However, the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to address these concerns with its Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, promising snappier performance and improved battery life.

One significant change with the Pixel Watch 2 is the requirement for pairing it with an Android phone. While the original Pixel Watch required an Android phone running Android 8 or higher, the new timepiece will only work with phones running Android 9.0 or newer. This means that the percentage of compatible Android handsets will decrease from 92% to approximately 84% of active models.

The Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Wear OS 4, while the original Pixel Watch is likely to receive an update to Wear OS 3. Despite the requirement for a relatively newer Android phone, it is unlikely that Pixel Watch owners will be affected as most users already have phones meeting these specifications.

With the release of the Pixel Watch 2, Google aims to provide a seamless and enhanced wearable experience for users. By leveraging the latest technologies and software, the company is catering to the growing demand for smartwatches with improved performance and functionality.

Overall, the October 4th launch event is expected to showcase Google’s commitment to innovation, offering users a new generation of devices that seamlessly integrate into their digital lifestyles.

