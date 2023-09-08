Kinabuhi sa syudad

Gikumpirma sa Google ang paglansad sa Pixel Watch 2 sa India kaniadtong Oktubre 5

Google India has announced that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 will debut in India on October 5, a day after its global launch on October 4. The smartwatch will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart, the popular e-commerce platform.

The Pixel Watch 2 will be unveiled alongside the Pixel 8 series and the new Pixel Buds at the Made by Google event. While the pricing and specifications of the Pixel Watch 2 have not been disclosed by Google, a video teaser posted on X showcases its design, featuring a porcelain color band. The upcoming smartwatch bears resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch, which was not released in India.

Reports suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 series chipset, offering a battery life of over 24 hours with its always-on display (AOD) feature enabled. It is expected to run on Wear OS 4. Additionally, the smartwatch could feature four new packs of watch faces – Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold – and an aluminum body.

The Google Play Console listing indicates that the Pixel Watch 2 might be equipped with a Qualcomm SW5100 SoC, rumored to be the Snapdragon W5 chipset. While Google has remained tight-lipped about the device’s specifications, its emphasis on AI at the recent Google I/O 2023 event hints at the integration of artificial intelligence technology in its forthcoming products.

Excitement is building as the launch event approaches, and consumers in India can now look forward to the Pixel Watch 2’s availability on Flipkart starting October 5.

