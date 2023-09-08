Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Misteryo nga Device sa Valve Nakadawat ug Sertipikasyon sa South Korea

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Misteryo nga Device sa Valve Nakadawat ug Sertipikasyon sa South Korea

Valve has recently obtained certification in South Korea for an undisclosed device, leaving gamers speculating about its purpose. The certification, dated August 28th, reveals that the device will feature specific low-power wireless capabilities, including 5GHz WiFi.

While the details are scarce, enthusiasts are considering various possibilities. Some believe it could be a refresh for Valve’s Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device that already includes WiFi capabilities. Others speculate that it might be the rumored Deckard VR headset, which, according to previous patents, will have a standalone mode.

The certification does not provide enough information to definitively determine the nature of the device. However, recent developments suggest that Valve is actively working on improving SteamVR for Linux, igniting speculation that this certification could be a step towards the successor of their virtual reality flagship, the Index.

Intriguingly, Brad Lynch discovered a password-protected Valve Galileo-specific mirror of Steam OS during their investigations. This adds further fuel to the speculation that Valve is embarking on new ventures.

As of now, Valve has not made any official announcements, leaving the gaming community eagerly awaiting more details. Only time will tell what Valve’s secret device will ultimately become.

Tinubdan:
– Brad Lynch on X (Source: GamingOnLinux.com)

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Nikalit ka

Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Nakaplagan Ang Paghiusa sa Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel Nagpataas sa Epektibo sa Emergency Contraception

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Nagbag-o sa Kasinatian sa Gumagamit: Ang Ebolusyon sa Teknolohiya sa Display Panel

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments