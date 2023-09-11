Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Microsoft Paint sa Windows 11 Nagpaila sa Himan sa Pagtangtang sa Background

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 11, 2023
Ang Microsoft Paint sa Windows 11 Nagpaila sa Himan sa Pagtangtang sa Background

Microsoft has taken a major step toward enhancing the capabilities of its Paint app in Windows 11 with the introduction of a background removal tool. Similar to the functionality found in Adobe Photoshop, this feature allows Windows users to easily remove backgrounds from images with just a single click, streamlining graphic editing tasks.

To take advantage of this powerful tool, users will first need to ensure they have the latest version of the Paint app installed. They can update the Windows 11 Paint app to version 11.2306.30 through the Microsoft Store. Once updated, users can launch the app and open the image they want to edit on a blank canvas.

To access the background removal tool, users need to look to the top-left of the image and find the ‘Image’ section. Within this section, they will locate and select the ‘Background Remove’ button. By clicking this button, the entire background of the image will be removed, leaving only the cutout of the subject selected.

For those who desire more control over the editing process, the background removal tool allows for customized removal. Users can use the rectangle select tool to specify the area from which they want to remove the background, offering greater precision.

At present, the background removal tool is exclusively available to Windows Insiders, and Microsoft has not provided a specific timeline for the feature’s wider release. However, based on past practices, it is likely that the company will roll out the tool to all Windows 11 users after a few weeks of testing. Therefore, it is advisable for users to keep an eye out for updates.

With the addition of the background removal tool, Microsoft Paint in Windows 11 is making graphic editing more accessible and efficient for creative users. This feature simplifies the process of isolating subjects from their backgrounds, and while currently limited to Windows Insiders, it is expected to become widely available in the near future.

Tinubdan:
– Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
– Microsoft Store update process

