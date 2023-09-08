Martini Town: Usa ka Hollywood North Backlot sa Langley

Located in South Langley, Martini Town is a thriving hub for Hollywood North productions. This property, owned by Martini Film Studios, has been transformed into urban Chicago, small-town Main Street U.S.A., and various other settings for popular shows and movies. The backlot consists of a city street with storefronts, a movie theatre, and even a standalone diner.

The idea to create Martini Town as a production backlot came to fruition in 2021 when Gemma Martini, founder and CEO of Martini Film Studios, realized the need for certain production locations in Hollywood North. She hired a production designer to create drawings and submitted them for approval. However, it was a call from Netflix that expedited the process. Netflix expressed their need for a New York set and within six weeks, they had hired a producer, brought their show to Martini Town, and built an impressive New York set.

Martini Town has since become a go-to location for productions. It has served as the backdrop for over 30 projects, including Apple TV’s “Schmigadoon!” and The CW’s “Kung Fu.” The success of Martini Town is evident in the diverse range of productions that have utilized the backlot.

While the fate of the series “Grendel,” which helped establish Martini Town, remains uncertain as Netflix decided not to move forward with it, the impact it had on the Langley lot is undeniable. Martini Town has become a valuable resource for the film industry in Hollywood North, providing essential locations and settings for a wide range of productions.

With its versatile backlot and strategic location in Langley, Martini Town continues to attract major production companies like Netflix and Hallmark. It has proven to be a valuable addition to the film industry in Vancouver, offering a range of settings to bring stories to life on the big and small screens.

Tinubdan:

– Martini Town is a hotspot for Hollywood North productions that companies such as Netflix and Hallmark transform into urban Chicago, small-town Main Street U.S.A. and more.

– Gemma Martini, founder and CEO of Martini Film Studios, created Martini Town after recognizing the need for specific production locations in Hollywood North.

– Netflix played a significant role in the development of Martini Town by bringing their show to the backlot and building a New York set.

– Martini Town has been the site of over 30 productions, showcasing its versatility and popularity among filmmakers in the industry.