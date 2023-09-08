Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Hapon nga Lalaki Gisentensiyahan Tungod sa Pag-monetize sa Mga Video sa Gameplay sa YouTube

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
A Japanese man has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined ¥1 million for violating copyright laws by monetizing gameplay videos on YouTube. This marks the first conviction of its kind in Japan.

Shinobu Yoshida, a 53-year-old man, was found guilty of uploading gameplay videos of the visual novel Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace and summarizing episodes of the Steins;Gate and Spy x Family anime shows without obtaining permission from the publishers. His actions violated a Japanese law that prohibits making money from copyrighted material.

The Japanese anti-piracy trade group Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) described Yoshida’s case as “malicious” due to his uploading of videos containing content and spoilers without permission from the rights holders. CODA also highlighted that he unfairly gained advertising revenue through copyright infringement.

Yoshida admitted to knowing that his actions were illegal but stated that he wanted someone to see what he had created as part of his hobby. However, the prosecution argued that his actions were harmful to content production efforts. They emphasized that consumers would be less likely to spend money on the game or anime episodes after having them spoiled.

This case brings attention to the growing issue of copyright infringement on platforms like YouTube, where individuals monetize content without proper authorization. It serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and obtaining permission from rights holders before sharing copyrighted material online.

In conclusion, the conviction and sentencing of Shinobu Yoshida highlight the legal consequences that can arise from violating copyright laws. This case may set a precedent for future copyright infringement cases in Japan, serving as a deterrent to others who may consider monetizing copyrighted content without authorization.

