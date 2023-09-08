Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Google Provides Sneak Peek of Pixel Watch 2 Design

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Google Provides Sneak Peek of Pixel Watch 2 Design

Google has released a preview of the design for their upcoming Pixel Watch 2. The design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, with Google keeping the popular water droplet-inspired design.

One notable change is the new rotating crown, which has a smoother and rounded design as opposed to the previous bottle cap shape. The stem also appears to be thinner. The speaker cutout no longer has a hole next to it, although there is still one next to the crown. The band mechanism remains the same as before.

The back of the watch has undergone several changes, with the black border now being much thinner. The text on the back includes information about the watch’s features, such as its IP68 water resistance, EDA sensor for stress management, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, and SPO2 monitoring.

While it is unclear what material the watch is made of, it appears to have a shiny polish. The components on the back are arranged in a 3×3 grid, including a cross of flashing lights and contacts in the corners. This confirms previous reports of the inclusion of an EDA sensor for stress management and tracking.

Based on the side shots, the Pixel Watch 2 does not appear to be significantly thinner than its predecessor. Google has accompanied the design preview with a promotional video, mentioning that the watch will be available for pre-order on October 4th.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 design maintains the water droplet-inspired aesthetic that users have praised, while introducing some refinements and new features.

Tinubdan: [Ngalan sa Tinubdan]

By Robert Andrew

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Ang Google Pixel Watch 2 Moabot sa India: Unsa ang Madahom

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Nikalit ka

Balita

Nagbag-o sa Kasinatian sa Gumagamit: Ang Ebolusyon sa Teknolohiya sa Display Panel

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Pagkunhod sa Konsentrasyon sa Lithium sa Tubig sa Dagat nga Nalambigit sa Klima ug Tectonic nga Kalihokan

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Ang Pokémon ug Hatsune Miku Nag-uban sa Kusog: Boltahe sa Proyekto

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments