Gipauswag sa Google Chrome ang Luwas nga Pag-browse nga Feature nga adunay Proteksyon sa Real-Time nga Phishing

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 7, 2023
Google has recently announced its decision to deprecate the standard Google Chrome Safe Browsing feature, with plans to transition all users to its Enhanced Safe Browsing feature. This move aims to provide real-time phishing protection to every user while browsing the web.

Since 2007, Google Chrome has employed the Safe Browsing security feature, which safeguards users from malicious websites that distribute malware or display phishing pages. When users access a website, Chrome cross-references the domain with a local list of known harmful URLs. If a match is found, the browser blocks the site and displays a warning.

However, the reliance on a locally hosted list poses limitations. It cannot protect users from newly detected malicious sites not present on the list at the time of the last update. In response to this challenge, Google introduced the Enhanced Safe Browsing feature in 2020. This enhanced version offers real-time protection by checking websites against Google’s cloud database in the moment of access.

The adoption of Enhanced Safe Browsing does come at a privacy cost. Chrome will now send URLs, including downloads, back to Google’s servers to determine if they pose any risks. Additionally, a small sample of pages will be sent to Google to identify new threats. However, users’ privacy is safeguarded, as this transferred data is temporarily linked to their Google accounts solely for the purpose of detecting targeted attacks.

Google has committed to rolling out the Enhanced Safe Browsing feature to all Chrome users in the coming weeks, eliminating the possibility of reverting to the legacy version. The motive behind this decision is to close the time gap between the identification and prevention of threats. While the legacy version’s updates occur every 30 to 60 minutes, research suggests that 60% of phishing domains exist for only 10 minutes. Google expects a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats by making this transition.

While some users may express concern about the use of browsing data for ad targeting or other purposes, Google asserts that the data collected through Enhanced Safe Browsing is exclusively employed to protect users and Google apps. However, questions remain regarding the integration of this data into Google’s Privacy Sandbox. BleepingComputer has reached out to Google for clarification and will update the article accordingly.

Tinubdan:
– BleepingComputer

