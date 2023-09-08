Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Pinakabag-o nga Security Patch alang sa Galaxy A14 5G Anaa na Karon

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Pinakabag-o nga Security Patch alang sa Galaxy A14 5G Anaa na Karon

Samsung has started rolling out the September 2023 security patch, and the Galaxy A14 5G is one of the first devices to receive it. This update, identified by the firmware build code A146PXXU4BWH4, is currently available in Malaysia, with more regions expected to follow soon.

The main focus of this security update is to address various bugs and issues that were present in the previous version. Samsung has fixed over 60 security vulnerabilities, ensuring that the device’s functionality is enhanced and users can enjoy a more stable and reliable experience.

One of the notable fixes in this update is related to the Samsung Keyboard app, Knox, and the storage of calls and messages. These known flaws have been resolved, putting users’ data and privacy at a much lower risk. With the improved system security, users can have peace of mind knowing that their device is protected from potential threats.

To download the September 2023 security update for the Galaxy A14 5G in Malaysia, users can follow these steps: Go to Settings, then navigate to Software Update, and finally select Download and Install. This will ensure that the device is up to date with the latest security measures.

As Samsung continues to roll out this update to more regions and devices, users can rest assured that their devices will be equipped with the necessary security enhancements. It is recommended that all Galaxy A14 5G owners take advantage of this update to maintain the integrity and security of their devices.

Tinubdan:
– Samsung Bulletin Page

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Ang Epic Games Chief Creative Officer nga si Donald Mustard Retiring

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Ang McCracken County Public Library Nagtanyag og Libre nga Kompyuter ug Digital Literacy nga mga Kurso para sa Mas Edaran nga mga Indibidwal

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Technology

Ang Epic Games Chief Creative Officer nga si Donald Mustard Retiring

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Pagtuon Nakaplagan Ang Paghiusa sa Piroxicam sa Levonorgestrel Nagpataas sa Epektibo sa Emergency Contraception

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Nagbag-o sa Kasinatian sa Gumagamit: Ang Ebolusyon sa Teknolohiya sa Display Panel

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments