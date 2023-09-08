Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Ang Framework Pre-Announces Full-Size SD Expansion Card alang sa Modular Laptop niini

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Ang Framework Pre-Announces Full-Size SD Expansion Card alang sa Modular Laptop niini

Framework, the company behind the modular Framework laptop, has announced that it is working on a full-size SD Expansion Card for its device. The company has decided to “pre-announce” the module, which means that there is a chance it may never ship. However, by doing so, Framework aims to take its community behind the scenes of the development process.

In a poll conducted in 2021, the Framework community ranked the full-size SD card as the second-most requested port, following a Gigabit ethernet jack that Framework started selling last year. The delay in releasing the SD Expansion Card was due to the company’s decision to focus on launching its first laptop in 2020.

Each of the Expansion Card modules developed by Framework features standard male USB-C ports that can be plugged into recessed female USB-C ports on the motherboard. This allows the modules to be used with other USB-C computers or swapped between Framework machines.

Additionally, Framework is offering discounted 11th Gen Intel Core mainboards, with prices ranging from $199 to $399, for users who are interested in building their own unofficial Intel NUC.

Overall, Framework’s announcement of the full-size SD Expansion Card and the availability of discounted mainboards offer exciting possibilities for users to customize and build their own modular laptops and mini desktops.

Tinubdan:
– Sean Hollister, “And you can now DIY a modular Intel NUC on the cheap,” The Verge.

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes para Karon: Pag-angkon ug Libre nga In-Game Items!

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Ang Epic Games Chief Creative Officer nga si Donald Mustard Retiring

Sep 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​batok sa Honda Civic Type-R: Usa ka Duol nga U-Drag Race

Sep 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Nikalit ka

Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes para Karon: Pag-angkon ug Libre nga In-Game Items!

Sep 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Balita

Pagbag-o sa Proseso sa Pagbaligya: Giunsa ang Mga Platform sa Pag-ayo sa Pagbaligya sa Tibuok Kalibutan Naghatag gahum sa mga Negosyo

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Bag-ong Discovery: Supermassive Black Hole Snacks sa Sun-Like Star

Sep 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Balita

Pagsuhid sa Kaugmaon sa Edge Security sa LAMEA Telecommunications

Sep 9, 2023 0 Comments