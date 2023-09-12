Kinabuhi sa syudad

Robert Andrew

Sep 12, 2023
Ipaila sa Apple ang FineWoven Apple Watch Band isip Pagpuli sa Panit

Apple is set to unveil a new fabric material called FineWoven that will replace leather for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The decision to drop leather products may be an environmentally conscious one, as leather production has a high carbon footprint. The move is expected to be officially announced during today’s event, alongside the release of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

Previous rumors about Apple dropping leather iPhone cases have been confirmed. Instead of leather, Apple will be using a woven fabric material for the upcoming iPhone 15 cases. Reports from reliable sources such as UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu have all supported this claim. This woven-style design made from a leather alternative is expected to offer a premium alternative to leather cases.

Apple is also moving away from leather for its Apple Watch bands. In line with this, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This suggests that the shift away from leather may be quick for the Apple Watch as well.

Prototype images of the upcoming FineWoven Apple Watch bands have been leaked by a Twitter user known as Kosutami, who has a track record of obtaining prototype Apple products. These sneak previews provide a glimpse of what customers can expect from the new fabric material.

Apple’s decision to replace leather with a more sustainable option reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The FineWoven material is poised to offer users a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

