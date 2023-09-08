Kinabuhi sa syudad

Dbrand Unveils Arachnoplates, a Stylish Alternative to Sony’s Spider-Man PS5 Covers

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Canadian company Dbrand has introduced a new alternative to Sony’s sold-out Spider-Man 2 console covers for the PlayStation 5 (PS5). The company’s Arachnoplates offer a more visually striking design that resembles a graphic novel, featuring the iconic clash between Spider-Man and Venom. Unlike Sony’s plates, Dbrand’s Arachnoplates do not include any corporate logos.

Dbrand’s CEO, Adam Ijaz, states that the focus of the Arachnoplates is on superior execution and design. Unlike some other third-party plates, the Arachnoplates do not contain any hidden messages or Easter eggs that could potentially offend the original console manufacturer. The Arachnoplates will be priced at $65, the same as Sony’s limited-edition plates, but do not include the middle skin or color-changing red light strips. The company plans to ship the Arachnoplates on October 20th, offering free shipping to customers in the US and Canada, with worldwide shipping also available.

In addition to the Arachnoplates, Dbrand continues to sell its transparent Retro Darkplates and jet black plates for the PS5. However, due to legal constraints, none of these options feature the distinctive “popped collar” design seen on Sony’s plates.

Tinubdan:
– The Verge: [Article](https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/13/22725696/dbrand-arachnoplates-ps5-alternative-spider-man-console-covers)

