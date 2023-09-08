Looking to create the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3? Our handy build guide has all the information you need to make her the most efficient and strong character possible.

Best Subclass for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The best subclass for Shadowheart is the Life Domain. While you have the option to keep her original subclass, the Trickery Domain, changing it to the Life Domain will provide more benefits. To switch her subclass, you will need to use the “Withers” feature, which costs 100 Gold.

Best Ability Score Spread for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

The ideal ability score spread for Shadowheart is as follows:

– Strength: 10

– Dexterity: 14

– Constitution: 16

– Intelligence: 8

– Wisdom: 16

– Charisma: 10

Since Shadowheart’s main stat is Wisdom, it is important to prioritize it. Constitution is also crucial for survivability, as it affects health. Additionally, focusing on Dexterity will enhance her key skills.

Best Spells for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

As a Cleric, spells are essential for Shadowheart. It is recommended to choose a combination of healing, support, and damage spells for her. Here are some suggestions:

– Cantrip: Guidance, Resistance, Produce Flame

– Level 1: Healing Word, Protection from Evil and Good, Cure Wounds, Inflict Wounds, Shield of Faith, Command

– Level 2: Spiritual Weapon, Hold Person

– Level 3: Mass Healing Word, Remove Curse, Glyph of Warding

– Level 4: Freedom of Movement

– Level 5: Insect Plague, Dispel Evil and Good, Flame Strike, Planar Binding

– Level 6: Heal, Heroes’ Feast

Best Build for Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you prefer not to change her subclass or want to know how to level her past 1st level, our build guide has you covered. Simply follow the recommended subclass, ability scores, and spell choices mentioned above.

Creating the best version of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3 will ensure she excels as a healer and damage dealer. With this build, you’ll be able to take down any enemy with ease. Make sure to check out our other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides for more helpful tips and information.

