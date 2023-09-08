Atari to Acquire Retro Gaming Forum AtariAge: What This Means for the Community

Atari, the iconic gaming company known for its retro games and consoles, has announced its acquisition of AtariAge, a popular retro gaming forum and repository for obsolete Atari hardware. While some in the gaming community might be more excited about upcoming releases like Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3, there is still a significant number of enthusiasts who fondly remember the “good old days” of kilobyte-sized games and wood-panelled consoles.

The acquisition of AtariAge signals Atari’s dedication to preserving its intellectual property and expanding the games available for its hardware. Albert Yarusso, the founder of AtariAge, will now serve as Atari’s internal historian, ensuring the authenticity of the company’s retro releases. Atari has also reassured the community that it will not censor speech on the forums and plans to implement a new e-commerce infrastructure.

The majority of the community has responded positively to the acquisition, understanding that the continued support of an obsolete platform requires sustainable monetization. However, there are some concerns expressed by users who fear the integration of commercial interests and the impact on the community’s culture.

Atari has acknowledged these concerns and has asked the community to keep an open mind, expressing a commitment to prove any doubts wrong over time. The acquisition seems inevitable, given Atari’s recent efforts to revive its iconic 2600 console and its interest in developing original content for it.

This acquisition is a significant step for Atari, as it strengthens their position in the retro gaming market and expands their resources for preserving and celebrating their gaming legacy.

Tinubdan:

– Tinubdan nga artikulo: [isulod ang ulohang artikulo sa tinubdan]

– AtariAge: [insert URL]

– Atari: [insert URL]