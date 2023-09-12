Kinabuhi sa syudad

Pagpadayag sa Bag-ong Teknolohiya ug Gahum sa AI

Technology

Gipahibalo sa Apple nga Ipagawas ang Bag-ong FineWoven Band alang sa Apple Watch

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 12, 2023
Gipahibalo sa Apple nga Ipagawas ang Bag-ong FineWoven Band alang sa Apple Watch

Rumors suggest that Apple may unveil a new FineWoven band for the Apple Watch at today’s iPhone 15 event. Twitter leaker Kosutami leaked images of the band, showcasing its design and suggesting that Apple might be moving towards more eco-friendly materials for its accessories.

Speculations indicate that Apple could potentially replace its existing silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, and leather bands with sustainable alternatives. This aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

While the images of the FineWoven band provide a glimpse of what to expect, initial reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have expressed concerns about the band’s appearance, perceiving it as thin and delicate compared to the previous leather offerings. It remains to be seen whether the FineWoven band will meet the quality standards set by Apple’s past accessories.

We will have clarity on the authenticity of these leaks and further details about the new Apple Watch bands during the iPhone 15 event. Alongside new bands, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 lineup.

Stay tuned as we cover all the announcements from the Apple iPhone 15 event live. We will provide comprehensive coverage of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Tinubdan: Twitter leaker Kosutami

By Gabriel Botha

May Kalabutan nga mga Post

Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Ang Thunderbolt 5 Moabot sa 2024: Usa ka Potensyal nga Pagbag-o sa Dula alang sa Apple

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Nikalit ka

Science

Ang Russian ug US Astronauts Dock uban sa International Space Station Taliwala sa mga Tensyon sa Ukraine

Sep 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Homemade Apple Dumplings nga Ibaligya sa Apple Festival

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Tech: Gipauswag sa Apple ang Linya sa Produkto nga adunay Makapaikag nga mga Pag-upgrade

Sep 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Malampuson nga Gi-deploy sa SpaceX ang 22 ka Starlink Satellites gikan sa Cape Canaveral

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments